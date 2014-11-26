Celebrate Some Of The Year's Best New Releases With Q2

What's some of the most exciting music from 2014?

Find out with our member station Q2 Music, which is hosting an evening dedicated to three important album releases from the year nearly past. The concert takes place at The Greene Space in New York on Dec. 2 at 7 PM.

Hosted by Meet the Composer's Nadia Sirota (a celebrated new music performer in her own right), the evening features performances by some of the new music community's most galvanizing artists and interviews with Anna Clyne and Jacob Cooper, two composers whose music will be performed that evening.

Leading the evening is Tre Voci, a chamber ensemble featuring Grammy Award-winning violist Kim Kashkashian, flutist Marina Piccinini and harpist Sivan Magen. They will perform Toru Takemitsu's And then I knew 'twas Wind, a work inspired by Debussy and a line from Emily Dickinson.

Also on the program, soprano Mellissa Hughes will sing excerpts from Jacob Cooper's Silver Threads — an evocative six-song cycle for soprano and electronics, based in large part on a haiku by Japanese poet Matsuo Bashō. Violinists Cornelius Dufallo and Amy Kauffman will be accompanied by stop-motion animation created by Josh Dorman in three movements from Clyne's nostalgic, Baroque improvisation-inspired The Violin.

In the days following, you'll be able to watch the archived performance online right here on NPR Music.

