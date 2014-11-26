Jessie Ware On World Cafe

This year, British singer and songwriter Jessie Ware released her second album, Tough Love. It features a number of high-profile guest songwriters — Miguel, Ed Sheeran, Benny Blanco — but Ware is the record's beating heart. Ware's songs work from a subtle, muted palette — a restrained take on the pounding pop of the '80s — with her voice adding color.

She plays two songs from the new album and a hit from 2012's Devotion. Ware also talks to Cafehost David Dye about her collaborations, how her recent engagement affected the album, and more at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 XPN. To see more, visit XPN.