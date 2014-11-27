Harry Connick Jr. On Piano Jazz

When Harry Connick Jr. sat down with host Marian McPartland in 1991, he was in his twenties, had already won two Grammy Awards and was coming off a worldwide big band tour. He has gone on to record multiple best-selling albums and develop a successful acting career.

On this Piano Jazz, Connick sings and plays "They Didn't Believe Me" and joins McPartland for "Stompin' at the Savoy."

Originally broadcast fall 1991.

Set List

"Hudson Bomber" (Connick)

"On Green Dolphin Street" (Kaper, Washington)

"It Had to be You" (Jones, Kahn)

"This Time the Dream's on Me" (Arlen, Mercer)

"I Thought About You" (Mercer, Van Heusen)

"They Didn't Believe Me" (Kern, Rourke)

"Don't Get Around Much Anymore" (Ellington, Russell)

"Twilight World" (McPartland)

"Stompin' at the Savoy" (Sampson, Goodman, Webb, Razaf)

