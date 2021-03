Dan Snaith, a.k.a. Caribou, has moved freely between musical aesthetics on each of his previous records, but on his fifth studio release, Our Love, he's fine-tuned and settled into a warmer, more personal approach.

On his third visit to KCRW, Snaith performed songs off his newest and perhaps best album to date, including the captivating title track.

SET LIST

"Our Love"

Watch Caribou's full Morning Becomes Eclectic session at KCRW.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .