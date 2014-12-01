Todd Snider On Mountain Stage

Todd Snider performs on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. One of the show's most frequent and favorite guests, Snider has appeared on Mountain Stage 12 times over the years, beginning with the release of his debut, Songs For The Daily Planet, in 1995.

Originally promoted as a roots-rocker in the vein of John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen, Snider has allowed his music and stage persona to evolve through the years, echoing the spirit of his creative hero, songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker. Snider's set here includes a personal story about Walker that he's told many times, but never on the show. Host Larry Groce says of Snider, "He has a way of speaking for those who aren't always spoken for, with a sense of humor, and he always makes those comments rhyme."

Snider's set includes "Play A Train Song" and the Jerry Jeff Walker cover "Jaded Lover," which were not heard during the radio broadcast.

SET LIST

"In Between Jobs"

"In The Beginning"

"Too Soon To Tell"

"Jaded Lover"

"Mister Bojangles"

"Play A Train Song"

