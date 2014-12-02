© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Introducing Our Tiny Desk Concert Contest

By Bob Boilen
Published December 2, 2014 at 9:30 AM CST

Want to play a Tiny Desk Concert? : NPR Music and Lagunitas are holding a contest, and the winner gets to perform at my desk here at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C.

To enter, make a video of you performing one original song behind a desk of your choosing. It could be your work desk, your home office or the product of your imagination. We're looking for great unknowns, so if you already have a recording contract, you'll have to sit this one out.

Our judges are producer John Congleton and three Tiny Desk alumni — Reggie Watts, Thao Nguyen and Valerie June — as well as All Songs Considered co-host Robin Hilton. (Oh, and me.) Lagunitas Brewing Company, a supporter of the contest, will also showcase the winner at its "CouchTrippin' To Austin" show next March.

The contest is open from Dec. 2, 2014, through Jan. 19, 2015. Since this contest is done with the support of a beer company, all entrants have to be 21 or older. Find all the rules for submission and an entry form at npr.org/tinydeskcontest.

Arts & CultureNPR News
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
