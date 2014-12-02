Introducing Our Tiny Desk Concert Contest

Want to play a Tiny Desk Concert? : NPR Music and Lagunitas are holding a contest, and the winner gets to perform at my desk here at NPR headquarters in Washington, D.C.

To enter, make a video of you performing one original song behind a desk of your choosing. It could be your work desk, your home office or the product of your imagination. We're looking for great unknowns, so if you already have a recording contract, you'll have to sit this one out.

Our judges are producer John Congleton and three Tiny Desk alumni — Reggie Watts, Thao Nguyen and Valerie June — as well as All Songs Considered co-host Robin Hilton. (Oh, and me.) Lagunitas Brewing Company, a supporter of the contest, will also showcase the winner at its "CouchTrippin' To Austin" show next March.

The contest is open from Dec. 2, 2014, through Jan. 19, 2015. Since this contest is done with the support of a beer company, all entrants have to be 21 or older. Find all the rules for submission and an entry form at npr.org/tinydeskcontest.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.