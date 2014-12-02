KEXP Presents: Júníus Meyvant

Northern soul? How about Arctic soul? That's yet to be a thing, but if young Icelandic singer-songwriter Júníus Meyvant has anything to do with it, you'll hear more similarly soul-stirring melodies from way up north. The singer — whose real name is Unnar Gísli Sigurmundsson — has yet to release his debut, but his sole single, the lushly orchestrated "Color Decay," is already one of the most requested songs at KEXP.

You'd never know that his session for us, recorded live at in Reykjavik during , was actually his third ever with a band (though he did play KEXP's Reykjavik Calling showcase at Neumos in October by himself and with Cataldo's Eric Anderson). Watch as Júníus Meyvant — backed by nine performers, including two of his own brothers — draws the chill from the bones of a roomful of new admirers.

SET LIST

"Color Decay"

Watch Júníus Meyvant's full performance on KEXP's YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .