Anthony Strong On 'Song Travels'

British jazz vocalist and pianist Anthony Strong built his reputation as a session pianist, supporting stars like B.B. King. His EP release Delovely reached No. 1 on the U.K. jazz charts, and he's continued his rise with his last album of classic jazz songs and originals, Stepping Out.

On this episode of Song Travels, Strong offers a fresh take on the Great American Songbook, with musical selections that include "Lady Be Good" and "Steppin' Out With My Baby." Host Michael Feinstein joins in the fun with a performance of "My Foolish Heart."

Subscribe to theSong Travels Express podcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.