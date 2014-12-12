What Does It Take To Bring Transparency To Medicine?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Courage.

About Leana Wen's TED Talk

Doctors in the U.S. don't have to tell patients about conflicts of interest. When physician Leana Wen asked her fellow doctors to open up, the reaction she got was frightening.

About Leana Wen

I'm going to fight against any forces that come my way because these are the right things to do.

Dr. Leana Wen is the president of Planned Parenthood, as well as an ER physician, patient advocate and author of When Doctors Don't Listen: How to Avoid Misdiagnoses and Unnecessary Tests. Previously, she was the Baltimore City Health Commissioner and Director of Patient-Centered Care in the Department of Emergency Medicine at George Washington University.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.