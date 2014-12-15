St. Paul & The Broken Bones On Mountain Stage

Paul Janeway and his band St. Paul And The Broken Bones make their first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live before a sold-out crowd in Charleston, W.Va. Hailing from Birmingham, Ala., the group has a sound that forcefully channels Memphis. Comparisons to Stax Records heavyweights write themselves: the Memphis Horns, Steve Cropper and Duck Dunn and, perhaps most notably, Otis Redding, thanks to Janeway's mammoth vocal chops.

Janeway is joined on stage here by veteran organist Al Gamble (who previously appeared on Mountain Stage alongside Marc Broussard), bassist Jesse Phillips, Browan Lollar on guitar, drummer Andrew Lee, and Ben Griner and Allen Branstetter on horns. The group's first full-length album, Half The City, was produced by Ben Tanner of The Alabama Shakes.

SET LIST

"Don't Mean A Thing"

"Sugar Dyed"

"It's Midnight"

"Half The City"

"Call Me"

"Grass Is Greener"

"Try A Little Tenderness"

