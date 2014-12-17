Catherine Russell On Mountain Stage

Catherine Russell makes her fourth visit to Mountain Stage, recorded live in Charleston, W.Va. Even though she's widely regarded as one of the best contemporary jazz and blues vocalists working today, Russell is endowed with the kind of voice that doesn't limit her to any one genre. She's also worked as a backup singer for everyone to Madonna and David Bowie to Paul Simon and Dolly Parton, and she comes by these talents naturally: Her father, the late Luis Russell, was a pioneering pianist and composer who served as Louis Armstrong's musical director from 1935 to 1943.

For her Mountain Stage performance, Russell performs with her own band, which includes Mark Shane on piano, Tal Ronen on upright bass, and guitarist and musical director Mark Munisteri.

SET LIST

"Bring It Back"

"You Got To Swing And Sway"

"After The Lights Go Down Low"

"Darktown Strutter's Ball"

"Aged And Mellow"

