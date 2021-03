In Memory Of 2014: Jazz Night Looks Back

This year saw the passing of numerous jazz legends. InJazz Night In America's year in review, we pay tribute to bassist Charlie Haden, pianist Horace Silver and composer/bandleader Gerald Wilson, among others. We'll listen back to great live performances recorded over the past 30 years from these musicians — all from the WBGO vault — and highlight remembrances from friends and loved ones.

Playlist

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, "Teri" (Gerald Wilson)

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, "Carlos" (Gerald Wilson)

Charlie Haden & Quartet West, "My Old Flame" (Coslow/Johnston) [from Sophisticated Ladies]

Charlie Haden & Quartet West with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, "Now Is The Hour" (Scott/Kaiha/Stewart arr. Broadbent)

Charlie Haden & Quartet West, "Child's Play" (Haden) from In Angel City

Horace Silver, "Gregory Is Here" (Silver) from In Pursuit of the 27th Man

Art Blakey Quintet, "Quicksilver" (Silver) from A Night at Birdland Vol. 1

Personnel

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra: Wynton Marsalis, Sean Jones, Ryan Kisor, Marcus Printup, trumpet; Andre Hayward, Vincent Gardner, Wycliffe Gordon, trombone; Sherman Irby, Ted Nash, Walter Blanding, Victor Goines, Joe Temperley, reeds; Dan Nimmer, piano; Carlos Henriquez, bass; Ali Jackson, drums. Special guest: Anthony Wilson, guitar.

Charlie Haden & Quartet West: Haden, bass; Ernie Watts, tenor saxophone, Alan Broadbent, piano; Rodney Green, drums. On "Now Is The Hour" and "Child's Play," substitute Larence Marable, drums.

Horace Silver: Silver, piano; Randy Brecker, trumpet; Michael Brecker, tenor saxophone; Bob Cranshaw, bass; Mickey Roker, drums. Art Blakey Quintet: Lou Donaldson, alto saxophone; Clifford Brown, trumpet; Silver, piano; Curly Russell, bass; Blakey, drums.

