All I Don't Want For Christmas

Warm up your vocal chords and join in singing some holiday tunes with the songwriting duo from Disney's Frozen, Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez. The Oscar-winning husband-and-wife musical team has written some of the all-time catchiest tunes about winter, and on a previous episode of Ask Me Another, graciously lent their voices to a rewritten version of "Let It Go."

This time around, they took on Mariah Carey's classic holiday earworm, "All I Want for Christmas is You," but with its lyrics rewritten as clues to some not-so-original holiday gifts that we've all been guilty of throwing in the Secret Santa pile. Plus, find out what life — and Halloween — has been like for the pair in the wake of Frozen fever.

This segment originally aired on Dec. 18, 2014.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.