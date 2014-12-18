© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Latin Roots Essentials: Latin Alternative

Published December 18, 2014 at 4:41 PM CST
Los Fabulosos Cadillacs.
Another segment in our new Latin Roots series on the Essentials, the songs you need to know in each genre. We have a pretty good guide for our Latin alternative segment today. It is Josh Norek, who is the co-founder of the annual Latin Alternative Music Conference, and former head of Nacional Records.

He discusses the evolution from the original term "Rock En Espanol" and shows the variety of music under the name alternative.

