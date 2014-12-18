Marti Jones On Mountain Stage

Marti Jones appears on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. A multi-talented artist with a multi-faceted career, Jones began playing in bands in her native Ohio before issuing several solo albums. She performs frequently with her husband, Don Dixon, but has occasionally taken breaks from music to pursue her other career as a visual artist.

Jones recorded her first duo album with Dixon, Living Stereo, in 2012, and this year released another solo album that dives into her longstanding love of bossa nova. She has a playful attitude about it, too, as reflected in the album's title, You're Not The Bossa Me. She's backed by her own band, which includes Don Dixon on guitar, guitarist and percussionist Kelley Ryan and drummer Jim Brock.

SET LIST

"Lovely As The Day Is Long"

"Orphan On The Beach"

"Heart And Bone"

"Keep It To Yourself"

