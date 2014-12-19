Amy LaVere On Mountain Stage

Born to musician parents in a small town near the Texas-Louisiana border, Amy LaVere moved with her family 13 times before she finished high school in Detroit. She maintained her interest in music throughout; one of her first gigs was playing drums for the punk band Last Minute while in her mid-teens. After time spent in Louisiana and Nashville, LaVere settled in Memphis, where she began performing solo and released three solo albums, including 2012's decorated Stranger Me. Her latest, Runaway's Diary, is inspired in part by her experiences as a teenager.

Amy LaVere plays upright bass and sings alongside her frequent sideman Will Sexton. They're backed by the Mountain Stage band, along with horn players Ben Griner and Allen Branstetter of St. Paul And The Broken Bones in "Funnel of Love."

SET LIST

"Last Rock & Roll Boy To Dance"

"Big Sister"

"I'll Be Home Soon"

"Funnel Of Love"

