George Shearing's Holiday Set On Piano Jazz
British jazz pianist George Shearing was a friend and frequent guest on Piano Jazz.On this special edition of the program from 2001, Shearing joins host Marian McPartland to celebrate the holidays in a jazzy way.
The two reminisce about seasons gone by and perform traditional and contemporary holiday tunes, including "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" and "Away In A Manger."
Originally broadcast in the fall of 2001.
