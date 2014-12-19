© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

George Shearing's Holiday Set On Piano Jazz

Published December 19, 2014 at 10:39 AM CST
George Shearing.
British jazz pianist George Shearing was a friend and frequent guest on Piano Jazz.On this special edition of the program from 2001, Shearing joins host Marian McPartland to celebrate the holidays in a jazzy way.

The two reminisce about seasons gone by and perform traditional and contemporary holiday tunes, including "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" and "Away In A Manger."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 2001.

Set List

  • "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" (Blaine, Martin)

  • "Winter Wonderland" (Bernard, Smith)

  • "Away In A Manger" (Traditional)

  • "White Christmas" (Berlin)

  • "Let It Snow" (Cahn, Styne)

  • "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" (Marks)

  • "A Child Is Born" (Jones)

  • "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" (Traditional)

  • "Snowfall" (Thornhill)

