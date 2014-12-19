George Shearing's Holiday Set On Piano Jazz

British jazz pianist George Shearing was a friend and frequent guest on Piano Jazz.On this special edition of the program from 2001, Shearing joins host Marian McPartland to celebrate the holidays in a jazzy way.

The two reminisce about seasons gone by and perform traditional and contemporary holiday tunes, including "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" and "Away In A Manger."

Originally broadcast in the fall of 2001.

Set List

"Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas" (Blaine, Martin)

"Winter Wonderland" (Bernard, Smith)

"Away In A Manger" (Traditional)

"White Christmas" (Berlin)

"Let It Snow" (Cahn, Styne)

"Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" (Marks)

"A Child Is Born" (Jones)

"God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" (Traditional)

"Snowfall" (Thornhill)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.