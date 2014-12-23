An Alt.Latino Christmas, With Cantigas In Concert

It's been an eventful year for Alt.Latino. We've brought you live concerts, dance music, protest songs and thought-provoking interviews with the performers who are helping to shape modern culture.

Regardless of your spiritual affiliations, the end of the year provides an opportunity to reflect on what we'd like to do differently next year, what we've learned, our successes and failures, and what makes us thankful.

In that spirit, we invite you to enjoy this holiday concert from the Washington, D.C., choir Cantigas, which performs songs from across the Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking world. Whether you choose to sit still or twist and shout, the music's mix of reflection and celebration provides a perfect soundtrack for digesting 2014 and celebrating the arrival of the year to come.

