© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Front Row: Bombay Bicycle Club, 'Feel'

WGBH Radio | By Greg Shea
Published December 23, 2014 at 8:03 AM CST

The genre-bending indie-rock band Bombay Bicycle Club formed in North London in 2005. At House Of Blues Boston on Oct. 18, the group put on a high-octane set that spanned its four full-length albums and three EPs. The sold–out Saturday-night crowd witnessed an unforgettable performance — including this rendition of "Feel" from 2014's So Long, See You Tomorrow.

SET LIST

  • "Feel"

    • Watch the entire Bombay Bicycle Club concert on WGBH's YouTube channel.

    Copyright 2021 GBH. To see more, visit .

    Arts & Culture
    Greg Shea