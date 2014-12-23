Front Row: Bombay Bicycle Club, 'Feel'

The genre-bending indie-rock band Bombay Bicycle Club formed in North London in 2005. At House Of Blues Boston on Oct. 18, the group put on a high-octane set that spanned its four full-length albums and three EPs. The sold–out Saturday-night crowd witnessed an unforgettable performance — including this rendition of "Feel" from 2014's So Long, See You Tomorrow.

SET LIST

"Feel"

Watch the entire Bombay Bicycle Club concert on WGBH's YouTube channel.

