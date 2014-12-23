Haerts On World Cafe

Haerts, which stylizes its name with the a and e reversed, joins World Cafe in the studio today. Eccentric spelling is just one element that makes the electro-pop band stand out.

Led by friends Nini Fabi and Ben Gebert, the band formed in Brooklyn in 2010, but the two friends actually met in Munich, Germany, where they grew up together. Haerts' self-titled debut came out this year after a well-received EP, Hemiplegia, in 2013. The duo explains what that means, literally and metaphorically, and performs some of its songs on this episode.

