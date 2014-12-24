Have An Oddly Jolly Christmas: A Quirky Holiday Playlist

Searching for Christmas music you've never heard before? Well, Mitchell Kezin is a collector of what he calls "Christmas orphans," those Christmas songs hardly played and mostly unknown. After being a closet collector of Christmas music for years, now he's directed a documentary about obsessive crate-diggers who specialize in rare Christmas music.

You can hear Kezin talk about his film, Jingle Bell Rocks!, withMorning Edition's David Greene by clicking the audio link above. And below, you can listen to a fun mix by Bill Adler, one of the collectors featured in the movie. It includes tunes by folks you may know, like Ray Charles and Betty Carter singing "Baby It's Cold Outside," as well as delightful unknown gems like "I Want You for Christmas" by Mae Questel, in which the singer (and vocal artist for cartoons like Betty Boop and Olive Oyl) asks Santa to bring her man home for the holidays — hoping that, "By jiminy, he'll come down the chimney with a bag full of you!"

