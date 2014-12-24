Judith Owen And Harry Shearer On World Cafe

For 15 years, singer-songwriter Judith Owen and her husband, humorist and actor Harry Shearer, have been hosting holiday singalongs at home and in venues throughout the country. Today, they're with us on the World Cafe. This year's edition is called Christmas Without Tears — originals, a Spın̈al Tap Christmas song and classics, all in an intimate in-studio performance.

Listen to the full segment at the audio link above, or hear the individual songs below.

