Over The Rhine On World Cafe

Over The Rhine has made another seasonal album called Blood Oranges in the Snow. When we heard this warm and heartfelt music, we invited them to share Christmas with us on the World Cafe. Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler are here today for an extended live segment of songs they characterize as "reality Christmas." They include their cover of a Merle Haggard classic, "If We Make It Through December," and the World Cafe version of the Blood Oranges In The Snowtitle track, which you can download.

Listen at the audio link for the full conversation and performance, or hear the individual songs below.

