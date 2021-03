One in seven households in the U.S. won't have enough to eat sometime in the coming year, according to a recent study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Even someone with a good job and steady income could quickly become a person who relies on food banks to make ends meet.

This story came to us from Capital Public Radio's documentary series, The View From Here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.