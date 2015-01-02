Mimi Fox On Piano Jazz

Guitarist Mimi Fox is in the vanguard of invigorating the jazz guitar tradition. She possesses a pure tone and an amazing set of chops and cooks whether playing bebop or ballads.

Her compositional abilities are evident on this 2006 Piano Jazz as she plays her own tune "Perpetually Hip." With host Marian McPartland on piano and Gary Mazzaroppi on bass, Fox tears up the fret board on "What is This Thing Called Love."

Originally broadcast spring 2006.

Set List

"There Is No Greater Love" (Jones, Symes)

"Stella by Starlight" (Washington, Young)

"Perpetually Hip" (Fox)

"Willow Creek" (McPartland)

"Alone Together" (Dietz, Schwartz)

"Buddy's Blues" (Fox)

Medley: "Someone to Watch Over Me"/"Moonlight in Vermont" (G. & I. Gershwin/Blackburn, Suessdorf)

"What Is This Thing Called Love?" (Porter)

