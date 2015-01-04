Tapping The Sounds Of Portugal

Betto Arcos is a frequent guest on weekends on All Things Considered. He's a world-music DJ for KPFK in Lost Angeles, but he travels all over the place in search of cool music. Arcos recently returned from Portugal with a stack of music to share with NPR's Arun Rath, including a song by someone he considers to be the Frank Sinatra of fado. Hear the conversation at the audio link, and check out the music below.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.