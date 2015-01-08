Andy Shauf, 'I'm Not Falling Asleep'
Old stock film footage from the 1920s Saskatchewan Agricultural Archives is an odd but mysteriously perfect backdrop for this spare and pining tune from Canadian . The piano-based song is a preview of his album The Bearer of Bad News,which comes out on Feb. 3.Here's the place to pre-order the album — when you do, you'll instantly get another track, "You're Out Wasting" — and you cand find tour dates at Andy's .
