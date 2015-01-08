© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Andy Shauf, 'I'm Not Falling Asleep'

By Bob Boilen
Published January 8, 2015 at 7:00 AM CST

Old stock film footage from the 1920s Saskatchewan Agricultural Archives is an odd but mysteriously perfect backdrop for this spare and pining tune from Canadian . The piano-based song is a preview of his album The Bearer of Bad News,which comes out on Feb. 3.Here's the place to pre-order the album — when you do, you'll instantly get another track, "You're Out Wasting" — and you cand find tour dates at Andy's .

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Bob Boilen
In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
See stories by Bob Boilen