A comparative adjective is a word used to compare two things, such as "I am hairier than the puzzle guru." This game is about nouns that only seem like they're comparative adjectives because they end in the letters i-e-r. What might you call a high chest of drawers with a more delicate whipped texture? A "chiffon-ier chiffonier."

Heard in Stark Raving Mad

