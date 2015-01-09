Finding Love ... And Aliens?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour In Search Of

About John Hodgman's TED Talk

Humorist John Hodgman tells a story about aliens, physics, time, space and the way they all contribute to a sweet, perfect memory of falling in love.

About John Hodgman

You may know John Hodgman as the PC in Apple's PC vs. Mac ads, or as The Daily Show with Jon Stewart's Resident Expert. He's also the author of The Areas of My Expertise, which provides vital and completely fake details on the great lobster conspiracy, hobos, nine U.S. presidents who had hooks for hands, and how to win a fight; the followup More Information Than You Require; and That Is All.

