Pop Culture Happy Hour: In One Year And Out The Other 2015 Listen • 52:55

Sure, lots of people make predictions at the beginning of every year. And lots of people make resolutions. But how many people are willing to go back, play tape of themselvesmaking those predictions and resolutions, and evaluate their own rightness or, more often, wrongness?

On this week's show, Stephen Thompson, Glen Weldon and I sit down with our friend Kat Chow from NPR's Code Switch to chat about what we predict and resolve for 2015. And for everyone except Kat — who was lucky enough to come in with a clean slate having been absent last year at this time — it's also ... The Reckoning. It's that moment when we evaluate the things we said we would do and the things we thought other people would do in 2014 and we see that in many cases, we were completely wrong. COMPLETELY.

As always, we close the show with what's making us happy this week. Kat is happy about a daily comic she finds soothing and interesting. Glen is happy about not one but two new podcasts that are contributing to his listening-to-too-many-podcasts problem. Stephen is happy about the return of a favorite show, knocking down his Oscar preparation, and expanding his cultural horizons. And I am happy about a romance series that was recommended to me on Twitter — so thanks, people of Twitter!

