Since 2005, Brooklyn's Budos Band has helped define and develop the modern Afro-soul sound for which Daptone Records is known. The group's previous albums have been heavily influenced by Ethiopian jazz. But on the new Burnt Offering, the 10-piece band has taken cues from '60s- and '70s-era psychedelia and hard rock. Songs like "The Sticks," performed live for KCRW's Morning Becomes Eclectic, showcase this new side.

