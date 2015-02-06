Why Should We Treat Violence Like A Contagious Disease?
Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episodeSeven Deadly Sins
About Gary Slutkin's TED Talk
While looking at the problem of gun violence, Dr. Gary Slutkin wondered — what if it could be treated like a communicable disease? His program, Cure Violence, aims to do just that, with real results.
"[Violence] isn't like a contagious disease; it is a contagious disease."
About Gary Slutkin
Gary Slutkin is an epidemiologist, an innovator in violence reduction and the founder/executive director of Cure Violence, formerly known as CeaseFire. The program is being replicated in several US cities as well as abroad.
Dr. Slutkin is an Ashoka Fellow, a professor of epidemiology and international health at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a senior adviser to the World Health Organization.
