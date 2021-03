A Grammy Wrap-Up, With Soft Music And Extra Beck Listen • 9:49

On Sunday night, the big Grammy Award winners included Beck and Sam Smith, both of whom put out records that moved pretty slowly. As Stephen Thompson and I note in our wrap-up of the night, the ceremony was a little heavy also, despite some strong performances and a helpful infusion of social commentary.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.