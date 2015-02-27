© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Small Batch Edition: 'The Sculptor' And Other Grand Graphic Novels

By Linda Holmes
Published February 27, 2015 at 12:09 PM CST
Small Batch Edition: 'The Sculptor' And Other Grand Graphic Novels

Petra Mayer of NPR Books sat down with our regular panelist Glen Weldon to chat about the massive graphic novel The Sculptor, by Scott McCloud. They talk about what the book does and what they wanted from it, and from there, they go on to recommend some other good reads.

Their recommendations include Finder, about hunting for a beloved book; A Drifting Life, about how one guy became a manga master; Temperance, which Glen calls a "dark fairy tale"; Habibi, a love story; Castle Waiting; and Marjane Satrapi's Chicken With Plums.

It's a good chance to tuck in to not just this great big book, but lots of other great big (and less great big) books that you might want to try.

