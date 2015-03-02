Ben Franklin's Famous 'Liberty, Safety' Quote Lost Its Context In 21st Century

Benjamin Franklin once said: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." That quote often comes up in the context of new technology and concerns about government surveillance. Benjamin Wittes, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and the editor of Lawfare, tells NPR's Robert Siegel that it wasn't originally meant to mean what people think.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.