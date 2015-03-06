Can Math Make You A Better Musician?

Part 8 of the TED Radio Hour episodeSolve For X

About Clayton Cameron's TED Talk

Drummer Clayton Cameron tells a story about how his math skills helped him impress the godfather of soul, James Brown.

About Clayton Cameron

Clayton Cameron is a percussionist who has spent his career perfecting the art of brush technique. After college, he was hired as the drummer for Sammy Davis Jr. and recorded 15 albums with Tony Bennett. In 2012, Cameron released his first album, Here's to the Messengers: Tribute to Art Blakey.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.