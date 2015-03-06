© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
How Can Math Help You Imagine The Impossible?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published March 6, 2015 at 8:10 AM CST

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Solve For X

About Randall Munroe's TED Talk

Writer Randall Munroe doesn't love math, but has made a career out of solving equations. By answering outlandish hypotheticals, he uses numbers as a playground for the imagination.

About Randall Munroe

Comic book author Randall Munroe answers far-out questions, such as 'How much force did Yoda need to lift the X-Wing out of the swamp on Dagoba?' He uses math and physics to answer these queries and turns his findings into comics on his blogs What If? and xkcd. He's the author of the book What If?: Serious Scientific Answers To Absurd Hypothetical Questions.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

