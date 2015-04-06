© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Small Batch: The March Madness Of Friends On Opposite Sides

By Linda Holmes
Published April 6, 2015 at 2:11 PM CDT
I've written before about how I became a fan of Duke basketball. Stephen Thompson has talked before about being from Wisconsin (and, yes, even attending the University Of Wisconsin). As you can imagine, Monday night's men's final between our basketball teams will put us in a very tricky situation.

We sat down today to chat briefly about his team, my team, how the outcome of this game will affect the total amount of happiness we have between the two of us, and whether our friendship should be expected to survive.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
