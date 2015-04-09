Small Batch Edition: 'Wolf Hall' On PBS Listen • 9:46

It's always a pleasure to welcome Barrie Hardymon to any Pop Culture Happy Hour, even a short one. So this week, we sat down to chat about Wolf Hall, the prizewinning novel an adaptation of which just started airing on PBS. Barrie and I talk sweating sickness, intrigue, kings, sad stories, and the fact that she is available for all your "what's going on in this scene" needs. Seriously. You can tweet at her. She thinks about Henry's wives a lot.

Friday, we'll have a whole new show featuring our pal Chris Klimek, the new FX show The Comedians, and a look at cameo appearances. Until then: Barrie has you covered, beheadings-wise.

