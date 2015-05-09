Not My Job: Actor Steve Buscemi Gets Quizzed On Government Jobs

Steve Buscemi has become one of the most beloved, busy and recognizable actors of our time, with starring roles in classics likeReservoir Dogs and Fargo. He just finished a five-year run as the sentimental gangster boss of Atlantic City on HBO's Boardwalk Empire.

We've invited Buscemi to play a game called "Complete Form B46-A and get back in line."

Steve Buscemi wasn't always Steve Buschemi, famous actor. He was once just a young man taking the civil service test. If things had gone a different way, he could have had a career in any number of exciting government jobs. We'll ask him three questions about the civil service.

