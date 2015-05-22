What Are The Secrets of Centenarians?
Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Fountain Of Youth
About Dan Buettner's TED Talk
To find the path to long life and health, Dan Buettner studies the world's "Blue Zones," communities whose elders live longer than anyone else on the planet.
About Dan Buettner
National Geographic writer and explorer Dan Buettner studies the world's longest-lived peoples, distilling their secrets into a single plan for health and long life. He is the founder of Quest Network, and has set three world records for endurance cycling.
