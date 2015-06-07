Folk Alley Presents: Martin Sexton

Martin Sexton says that when he sat down to produce his latest album, Mixtape Of The Open Road, he'd originally set out to record around a theme, like a "Nashville, 1972 album or a bluegrass record or a Zeppelin-esque rockin' CD." But the songs that were coming out had a different plan — each had its own distinct feel. So, as Sexton says, he just "stepped on the gas and headed in that direction of making a mixtape ... just like that mixtape your friend made you when you graduated or got a broken heart or crossed the country."

Sexton's been hitting the road hard this spring in support of Mixtape Of The Open Road, but was able to stop in at the Beehive Productions studio while he was home for a few days in Saranac Lake, N.Y. Here, he performs a solo acoustic version of "Do It Daily," his "Memphis, 1962 portion of the record."

SET LIST

"Do It Daily"

Watch Martin Sexton's full Folk Alley Session at FolkAlley.com.

Video produced by Linda Fahey of FolkAlley.com and Jeff Oehler and Sue Bibeau of Beehive Productions, with camera assistance from Jeff Bradley and Allison Warner.

Copyright 2021 Folk Alley. To see more, visit .