© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

'Juneteenth' Marks Day Slaves In Texas Were Told They Were Free

Published June 19, 2015 at 3:53 PM CDT

After the Emancipation Proclamation, some slave owners kept the news from their slaves. In a 1941 recording, a former slave recalls June 19, 1865, when slaves in Texas were told they were free.

"Voices from the Days of Slavery" is an online exhibition at the American Folklife Center of the Library of Congress. This story was brought to us by Hearing-Voices producer Barrett Golding.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture