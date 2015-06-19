'Juneteenth' Marks Day Slaves In Texas Were Told They Were Free

After the Emancipation Proclamation, some slave owners kept the news from their slaves. In a 1941 recording, a former slave recalls June 19, 1865, when slaves in Texas were told they were free.

"Voices from the Days of Slavery" is an online exhibition at the American Folklife Center of the Library of Congress. This story was brought to us by Hearing-Voices producer Barrett Golding.

