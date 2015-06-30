First Watch: Glen Hansard, 'Winning Streak'

Glen Hansard's career stretches back more than a quarter of a century; in fact, his band The Frames celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. In that time, Hansard has won an Oscar for the song "Falling Slowly" — alongside Marketa Irglova, his co-star in the film Once — and made several albums with Irglova as The Swell Season. Most recently, he launched a solo career with 2012's Rhythm & Repose.

On Sept. 18, Hansard will release that album's follow-up, Didn't He Ramble. Thomas Bartlett (a.k.a. Doveman) produced the record, which features guest appearances by Iron & Wine's Sam Beam, Sam Amidon and others. The first available taste of the record, "Winning Streak," is a charmingly easygoing track that adds to Hansard's impressive catalog of songs conveying warm, hopeful encouragement.

Here's the singer himself, writing via email:

"'Winning Streak' is simply a well wish to a friend, to someone who's been finding it hard to see the goodness in their lives. It's a pat on the back and an encouragement to try see the good and a blessing in the everyday. Each day we're alive is a day we can reinvent or look at life from a different perspective. Nothing changes until we do, so it's a song of encouragement to see these things and act on them."

And here's a track listing for Didn't He Ramble:

1. Grace Beneath The Pines

2. Wedding Ring

3. Winning Streak

4. Her Mercy

5. McCormack's Wall

6. Lowly Deserter

7. Paying My Way

8. My Little Ruin

9. Just To Be The One

10. Stay The Road

