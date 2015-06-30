Our Favorite New Artists Of 2015 (So Far)

This week marks the mid-point of 2015, and the All Songs Considered team is ready to take stock. On this week's show, we share our favorite music from debut albums released in the first half of this year. It's only June, but we picked the music we're already eyeing for our year-end lists in December.

Bob Boilen and Katie Presley are joined on this episode by several members of the NPR Music team, who brought an astounding collection of songs that span genre, language and geography. We have gorgeous Afro-Cuban music from Paris, warm house beats from Amsterdam, a raucous gender liberation anthem from Olympia, heart-tugging punk from Philadelphia and a self-reflective turn from a Long Beach rapper, among others.

These picks are a very small sampling of what we've loved so far in 2015. For more NPR Music favorites, check out the Songs We Love 2015 app, and a list of the whole team's Favorite Albums Of The Year (So Far).

Who are your favorite new artists in 2015? Let us know in our survey of listeners' favorite discoveries of 2015 — we'll share the results later this week!

