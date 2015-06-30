WAMU's Bandwidth Presents: Cold Beat

Hannah Lew is already a familiar name on the indie-pop scene: The San Francisco native used to play bass in the great-but-dormant Grass Widow.

In 2013, Lew introduced her solo project Cold Beat with Worms/Year 5772, and followed it last year with the full-lengthOver Me. Both showcased the rich harmonies, snappy drums and pop sensibilities of a Grass Widow release, but threw in subtle goth elements. Lew has said she's used the band to express some of her thoughts about death, particularly the passing of her father in 2009.

Before Lew and her bandmates played Comet Ping Pong in D.C. a few weeks back, they met at WAMU's studio to tape a couple of songs. Here's "Broken Lines."

SET LIST

"Broken Lines"

