Even if you've never set foot in a Chili's, you know their classic jingle. In this game, contestants are given clues to three-syllable things that rhyme with "back." Could you go for some Kraft microwavable elbow-shaped noodles in cheese sauce? "I want my Easy Mac, Easy Mac, Easy Mac."

Heard in Results May Vary

