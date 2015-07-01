POTUS Weighs In: No Peas In Guacamole

If you were about to talk to President Obama and suggest that he try adding fresh peas to guacamole, don't. The Twitterverse learned this when someone asked Obama what he thought about a recipe The New York Times published that suggested adding fresh peas. The recipe drew a lot of rotten tomatoes from average folks, and someone asked Obama what he thought.

It came up during the president's healthcare Q&A on Twitter, writes The Associated Press — "It turns out, the president is a traditionalist when it comes to his guac."

respect the nyt, but not buying peas in guac. onions, garlic, hot peppers. classic. https://t.co/MEEI8QHH1V — President Obama (@POTUS44) July 1, 2015

In case you missed the buzz, here are a few tweets to give you an idea of how people reacted:

@nytimes What happened to you? I don't even know you anymore. — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) July 1, 2015

i am glad the newspaper industry is failing. @nytimes — carrie p🦦_ (@CarriePotter_) July 1, 2015

Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush jumped in, too. Turns out he and Obama have similar views on guac policy:

You don't put peas in guacamole https://t.co/kG3ewrVv6f — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) July 1, 2015

Actually, not everyone rejected the concept.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.