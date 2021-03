Join host Fiona Ritchie at the Swannanoa Gathering in the mountains of North Carolina for a conversational, musical encounter with singer (and banjo and mandolin player) Claudine Langille. Hear the way songs and tunes from the Canadian Maritimes, Ireland and Appalachia flow through Langille's music.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.