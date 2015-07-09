Get In Shape

© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Published July 9, 2015 at 6:58 AM CDT

Don't worry, no burpees or pushups in this final round. Instead, every answer is a word, phrase, or proper noun that contains the name of a geometric shape or figure. Turn up your Ice "Cube" and get ready for some mental calisthenics!

Corrected: December 10, 2015 at 11:00 PM CST
In this final round, a question incorrectly stated that Ice Cube starred in Get Hard. While Ice Cube did star in Ride Along with Kevin Hart, he did not appear in Get Hard.
